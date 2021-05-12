NEBE to send an inquiry team to probe into allegation “ruling party abused voters’ registration activities in Somali Region”

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) is to send an inquiry team to probe into allegations that cadres of the ruling party have abused voters’ registration activities in Somali Regional State.

The accusation goes to the extent of distribution of voters’ cards anywhere in the region by the ruling party’s members who are working at lower ranks of government offices.

NEBE in a statement said it has identified seven voters’ registration centers which were allegedly involved in such illegal activities and it suspended them until the charges are cleared.



“The ruling party members have been meddling gravely in the voters’ registration activities”, according to members of opposition political parties, ‘turning the situations out of the control of NEBE’.



The abuses include denying those people who are believed to be supporters of the opposition political parties voters’ cards and in some cases collecting the voters’ cards from the supporters.