Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on Ethiopian Muslims to stand in unison and defend their nation from unfolding multiple challenges (video)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopian Muslims to stand in unison and defend their nation from unfolding multiple challenges.

In his best wishes in connection to Eid al Fitr, Abiy urged the Ethiopian Muslims to expose anti peace forces and maintain patriotism so as to translate teachings of the faith into practice.

Abiy is optimist that Ethiopia’s future would be better after the successful filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and conduct of the next general election.Video: