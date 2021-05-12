Largest Street Iftar took place in Addis Ababa, hosting more than 100,000 people (video)

The largest Street Iftar took place Tuesday in Addis Ababa, stretching from Mexico Square to Bambis Supermarket with more than 100,000 people joining the grand event.

Organizers of the event claim Ethiopia broke the record earlier set by Egypt by hosting more than 100,000 people to break the daily fasting on the streets of capital Addis Ababa.

The grand Ethiopian Street Iftar 2021’ was held with strict guidelines requiring every attendee to sue for peace, cooperate with security forces and hold none but the official flag of the country.

The ‘Grand Ethiopian Street Iftar 2021’, was supposed to be held on Sunday May 9, 2021 but postponed due to disagreement between organizers of the event and Addis Ababa City Administration.Video: