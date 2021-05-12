Mahebere Kidusan of Ethiopian Orthodox Church expresses concern over unfolding attacks against the church and its follower

Mahebere Kidusan of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has expressed concern over unfolding attacks against the ancient church and its follower sunder the guise of freedom, equality and tolerance.

The well arranged attacks ranged from snatching the church’s lands and to killing and causing forced displacement of Christians,the Mahebere Kidusan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The government had admitted that its security forces were involved in the attacks but did not make any official statement as attacks against the church,” it said.

The Mahebere Kidusan said enemies of the church are using the recent comments of the patriarch of the church for political purposes and trying to weaken and break up the Holy Synod of the church.

It also advised members of the Holy Synod to refrain from collaborating with the enemy who are trying to disintegrate the church in well structured and secret ways.