Ethio-telecom launches “tele birr”, a platform allowing customers to make simple, efficient money transfer and daily payments (video)

Ethio-telecom has officially launched “tele birr”, an innovative mobile money platform allowing its customers to make simple, efficient money transfer and daily payments.

High level government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attended the event that took place at the Friendship Square.

The platform allows customers to deposit, receive and transfer money using their cell phones in areas where mobile network is available.

Currently, the service is accessible with SMS, USSD and Smartphone applications. Video: