US, Russia, African Union and three others will send election observation missions to Ethiopia – MoFA

The US, Russia and African Union and three others will send election observation missions to Ethiopia to monitor the country’s 6th general election, Dina Mufti- Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The European Union will send a six-member election observation mission to Ethiopia while the US will send election observation missions drawn from two institutions.

The European Union last week said it will not send election observers’ mission to Ethiopia to monitor the country’s upcoming general election scheduled to take place on June 5, 2021.

The EU had announced the cancellation of its plan to deploy election observers to Ethiopia but decided to send observers at experts’ level, Dina said.