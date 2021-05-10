Abune Matias’ message represents none but his own personal standpoint regarding the situation in Tigray – EOTC (video)

The latest message conveyed by Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church (EOTC), Abune Matias on the situation in the Tigray Regional State does not represent the stand point of the church, Secretary General of the Church, Abune Yosef has said.

Abune Yosef, in a briefing on Monday said any official announcement from the Church shall be approved by the general assembly of the church’s Holy Synod prior to broadcast or publication, stating that the Patriarch’s speech did not follow such procedure of the church.

Hence, the patriarch’s televised message represents none but his own personal standpoint regarding the situation in the region, he said. Video: