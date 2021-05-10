Information trending on social media state Ethiopian Bishop Abune Mathias is placed under house arrest

Information has been trending on social media that Ethiopian Bishop Abune Mathias is placed under house arrest after he released a 14-minute video accusing the government of destroying the Tigray region.

As to comments on social media, his house arrest was to impede dissemination of similar messages aimed at initiating world nations to consider imposing sanction against Ethiopia and prompting Tigrayan youth to join guerrilla fighting.

Abune Matias also said he has been stifled and censored by the government.

“Being a political appointee as Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church ten year ago, it was not surprising he made such a statement,” according to comments shared by several people on social media.