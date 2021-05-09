More than 31,7 voters registered for the upcoming Ethiopia’s general elections – NEBE (video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that it has registered 31,724,947 voters for the upcoming Ethiopia’s general elections in Ethiopia, scheduled to take place on June 5, 2021.

In a press statement, NEBE said Oromia regional state has taken the lead by registering more than 14 million prospective voters to be followed Amhara regional state with more than five million.

NEBE Friday announced the extension of voter registration deadline by a week more based on the request of the Ethiopian people.