Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party says voters’ cards are being distributed illegally to non-residents of Addis Ababa

Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party said it has proved with photographic evidence that voters’ cards are being distributed illegally to non-residents of Addis Ababa.

The latest happened in district 12 in Nifas Silk Lafto Sub City of Addis Ababa where hundreds of young people took voters’ cards even though they were not residents of the city.

The young people were taken photographs while receiving voters’ cards at registration station 17 as opposed to the country’s constitution and election proclamation.

The party has been accusing the ruling Oromo Prosperity Party of engaging in such activities since a month now in an attempt to win the election in Addis Ababa.

Based on rough estimates, ethnic Oromo residents in Addis Ababa make up less than 20 percent of the total population. Hence there is huge uncertainty that the Oromo Democratic Party- Prosperity Party will win the election in Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is chairman of OLF -Prosperity Party once again pledged that his party will hand over power if it loses the next national election salted for June 5, 2021.

Balderas said the young people had come to the voter registration center by Isuzu vehicle with plate number 3፡27401 Oromia.

“Anteneh Desalegn, who is a member of the Balderas Prosperity Party has been arrested by Police while he was taking pictures of the young people who were receiving voters’ cards through legal means, the party said in a statement.