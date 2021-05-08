Sudanese stance over GERD and border issue with Ethiopia does not represent interests of the people of Sudan – Ethiopia

The Sudanese stance over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the border issue with Ethiopia does not represent the interests of the people of Sudan but a third party, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Briefing journalists Saturday the Ministry’s Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti condemned the belligerent acts of the Sudanese troops in compromising the well-being of Ethiopians which is contrary to the fraternal relationship that exists between the people of the two countries.

He said existing border conflict resolution mechanisms, including the works of various joint border committees, could have solved the problem peacefully and expressed Ethiopia’s readiness to solve the problem amicably.

Speaking about the GERD, he said the construction and filling of the dam would be held according to the schedule adding that Ethiopia stood firm to utilize the Nile water resources fairly and equitably while causing no significant harm to downstream states.

Ethiopia is committed to applying the motto of “African solutions to African problems,” for the GERD negotiations, he said and Sudan and Egypt are unnecessarily internationalizing the matter.

Ambassador Dina also talked about some of the concessions Ethiopia had to make to ensure the negotiations turn out successful, such as the willingness to exchange data and widen the role of observers so that they can offer their opinions and separately consult the negotiating parties.