Ethiopia with the support of World Bank will launch the construction Adama-Awash toll road shortly – Prime Minister Abiy (video)

Ethiopia with the support of the World Bank will launch the construction Adama-Awash toll road shortly, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The premier’s remark came during the inaugural ceremony of the Mojo-Meki-Battu road which is part of the highway connecting Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia to Mombasa, Kenya’s busiest city.



The soon to be launched Adama-Awash toll road will revamp the highway connecting Addis Ababa and Djibouti to boost access to market, food security and reduce delay in logistic activities in the supply chain.

The premier acknowledged that Ethiopia has faced multiple challenges but will overcome over time to become a prosperous nation.Video:

