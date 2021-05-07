Abune Mathias blames Ethiopian government for atrocities in various regions of Ethiopia

Abune Mathias, Patriarch of Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church holds the Ethiopian government responsible for atrocities in Tigray, Amhara, Oromia and Benishangul regions of Ethiopia.

In a video that was clandestinely released today, the Patriarch claims that he was silenced by the government from speaking out until now.

The video was secretly recorded by Dennis Wadley, who runs an international charity organization named Bridges of Hope.

Mr. Wadley wrote on tweeted today: “The Ethiopian Patriarch has tried repeatedly to get his message out about the Tigray genocide, but has been censored. He has asked me to release to the world a 14-minute video today.”