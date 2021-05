Ethiopia would officially inaugurate the 13.7 billion birr Modjo – Meki – Batu toll road project which is part of grand road network connecting the capital Addis Ababa to Moyale, a border town in southern Ethiopia and by extension to Mombasa of Kenya.

The Modjo – Meki – Batu expressway to be inaugurated tomorrow (Saturday) stretches 90 kilometre and was built by Chinese and Korean contractors.Video: