Federal High Court rejects prosecutor’s request for closed session and behind curtain witness hearing against TPLF leaders

The Federal High Court Friday rejected prosecutor’s request for closed session and behind curtain witness hearing against leaders of outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) under Sebehat Nega file.

The court however decided that witnesses against the defendants can hide their names and address for security reasons.

Sebhat Nega, founder of the TPLF Abay Woldu, and Dr. Abrham Tekeste President and Deputy President of the Tigray Region were among the suspects charged with carrying out deadly attacks on members of the National Defense force and more crimes.