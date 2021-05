The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has extended voters’ registration deadline by a week.

More than 28.7 million have been registered so far to vote in the upcoming general election which is scheduled to be held on June 5, 2021.

This is the second time for the board to extend voters’ registration deadline which ended Friday May 7, 2021.

Voters’ registration is currently taking place in 41, 798 polling stations, the board said.