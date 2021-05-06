Ethiopian Human Rights Commission expresses grave concern over handling of prisoners in Oromia Regional State

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has expressed grave concern over handling of prisoners in Oromia Regional State.

“Child prisoners aged between 9 to 18 years are placed together with adults in the same compartments as several people were detained without arrest warrant,” the commission said in its latest report.

“Majority of those prisoners who were arrested without warrants have not appeared before court yet” EHRC report reads.

The commission disclosed that there were also prisoners whose cases are dismissed but not released.

The commission further claimed the cause behind the detention of the majority of the prisoners were politically motivated.