More than 77,000 displaced people from Metekel Zone rejected government’s plan to relocate them in Amhara region

More than 77,000 ethnic Amhara people, who were displaced from Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State in ethnically motivated attacks, rejected the government’s plan to relocate them in west Gojam, South Gonder and Awi zones in Amhara Regional State.

In a discussion they held with high level officials of the Amhara Regional State, the displaced people asserted that they want to return to the Metekel Zone and rejected the government’s proposal to dwell in other places.



They said the government has failed to return them to the Metekel Zone as opposed to its pledge to return them in three months, Mayor of the Chagni Demissew Yismaw told Ethio-FM.

“There could be security challenges in Chagni town where the displaced people sheltered,” the mayor warned.