Prominent Ethiopian historian Tadios Tantu arrested by Federal Police

After missing the whole day yesterday, the family of prominent Ethiopian historian Tadios Tantu has found him at the Federal Police’s Headquarters in Addis Ababa today. Ato Tadios told his family that he is well but the police have not yet informed him about the reason for his arrest.

The harassment and arrest of journalists, opposition political leaders, and critics by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government are intensifying. Ethiopia’s prisons are once again filling up with prisoners of conscience.