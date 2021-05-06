Dr. Mulu Nega has stepped down as Chief Executive of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State.

Dr. Abrham Belay, currently working as Minister of Innovation and Technology, replaced him.

According to a statement issued by the office of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr.Mulu Nega has been appointed as State Minister of Science and Higher Education.

It is not clear why Dr.Mulu was removed as Chief Executive of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State.

Former Mayor of Mekelle, capital of the Tigray Regional State Ataklti Haile Selassie who was working under the Transitional Government of Tigray accused Dr. Mulu of being corrupt and disrupting rehabilitation activities of the regional state.