Ethiopia’s House of Peoples Representatives, in its 13th regular session Thursday, approved a resolution designating the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and rebel Shene and as terrorist organizations.

The House approved the resolution with a majority vote and one abstention.

On Nov. 3, TPLF forces attacked the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, killing soldiers while they were sleeping and looting military hardware, prompting the Ethiopian government to launch a sweeping law enforcement operation.

On Nov. 28, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared completion of the military confrontation after the fall of the regional capital Mekele to the federal army.

TPLF was at the head of a four-party coalition the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front that ruled Ethiopia with a heavy hand for 27 years up until 2028.

The house listed the two as terrorist organizations due to their activities arming, training, and financing other violent elements in addition to engaging in attacks themselves.

The rebel Oromo Liberation Front which is named as Shene by the government have engaged in targeted killing against ethnic Amhara people after it entered into the country in September 2018 for peaceful political struggle.