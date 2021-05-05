Amhara Youth Association says dozens of demonstrators have been arrested following multiple protests in Amhara region

The Amhara Youth Association says dozens of demonstrators have been arrested following multiple protests over the killing of ethnic Amharas in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz-Regional States.

The Amhara Police Commission said they have arrested those people who turned the peaceful demonstrations into violence in Bahir Dar, capital of Amhara Regional State and Finote Selam town.

Assistant Commissioner of the Bahir Dar City Police Kefale Andualem confirmed the arrest of some protesters without specifying the number of people arrested.

The demonstrators denounced the reluctance exhibited by the federal and regional governments to stop the ethnically motivated killings against the Amhara people.

The arrests were made following the demonstrations held in Bahir Dar city for the third time and Finote Selam town where the violence left a police officer and a demonstrator killed and several others wounded.

Chairman of the association Tewodros Getachew said 11 members of the association have been arrested following the demonstrations held in Bahir Dar city.