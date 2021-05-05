Government reserves absolute right to prosecute officials allegedly have links with TPLF and Shene – Legal expert (video)

The Ethiopian government would reserve absolute right to prosecute those officials who allegedly have links with the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and rebel “Shene” after the parties are designated as terrorist organizations, a legal expert has said.

Ethiopia’s anti-terrorism proclamation provides the government absolute right to impeach those individuals and organizations that allegedly finance, consult and assist a terrorist organization in different ways, a legal expert Paulos Tessema told the state run EBC.

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed some government officials for having links with the rebel forces that were behind the multiple massacres of civilians in different parts of the country.

The House of Peoples Representatives, in its 13th regular session to be held Thursday, is expected to approve a resolution passed by the Council of Ministers last week to designate Shene and TPLF as terrorist organizations. Video: