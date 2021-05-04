EU’s refusal to monitor Ethiopia’s upcoming election had to do with the union’s intent to breach national sovereignty – MoFA (video)

The European Union’s refusal to monitor Ethiopia’s upcoming election had to do with the union’s intent to breach the sovereignty of the nation, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

EU insisted that its election observation mission would use VSAT as telecommunication tool while monitoring the election, a claim Ethiopia rejected arguing the move would compromise the national sovereignty, Dina Mufti said in briefing on Tuesday.

“It is impossible to apply a new communication tool as election monitoring mechanism which would be beyond the control of the Ethiopian Telecommunication system,” he said

The EU also claimed it would announce the election results before the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) would do. Ethiopia once again rejected EU.s second claim and that led the EU to cancel deployment of election observation mission to Ethiopia. Video: