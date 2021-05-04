Ethiopia downplays Sudan’s ownership claim over Benishangul- Gumuz Regional State (video)

Ethiopia has downplayed Sudan’s ownership claim of Benishangul- Gumuz Regional State where the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is taking place.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Dina Mufti condemned Sudan’s ownership claim over Benishangul-Gumuz Region as “shameful.”

Dina said Sudan has been issuing conflicting statements on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the border issue leaving the international community in confusion.



The belligerent attitude of Sudan has threatened to reverse all the encouraging achievements achieved following the signing of the 1972 Exchange of notes between the two countries, he added.

According to the 1972 Exchange of Notes, the two countries have agreed not to employ force to solve border disputes, displace settled people that disrupts the status quo, the ministry said in a statement.

The recent invasion of Ethiopian lands by Sudanese troops is a continuation of the attempts made by Sudan when it sensed a problem was going on in Ethiopia.

"Sudan did the same when the imperial government was toppled in 1970s and the Derg, (the Communist government) was ousted by EPRDF forces in 1990s although both of the attempts were successfully repulsed by the Ethiopian forces," the Ministry recalled in a statement.