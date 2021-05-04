Former Police Commissioner of Amhara Regional State Abere Adamu has died – Reports

Former Police Commissioner of the Amhara Regional State Abere Adamu has died, local reports have revealed on Tuesday.

Investigation into the cause of his death of the police officer is underway amid rumors that his death had to do with political motives.

Abere was stepped down as Police Commissioner of the region last week after the state evaluated the security structure and death of civilians last month in the North Shoa Zone of the Amhara regional state.

State run social media claimed Abere died due to cardiac problems while opposition forces link his death to political conspiracy.