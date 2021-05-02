Prominent politician Lidetu Ayalew blames Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led government for being “absolute dictator” (video)

Prominent politician Lidetu Ayalew blamed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led government for being “absolute dictator”, leading Ethiopia to worsening political crisis and social unrest.

The incumbent government neither feels affection to the country nor has strong organizational structure to rescue the nation from disintegration, Lidetu said during an interview with Ethio 360 Special Program on Mereja TV. .

“Ethiopia is witnessing the weakest ever government in its history and the multiple crisis the nation is experiencing have reached to point where they cannot be reversed or controlled,” he claimed.

“If the political crisis in Ethiopia continues unrestrained, the nation would break up in a way that will never be amended,” he warned. Video: