UN Chief accused Sudan of being reluctant to issue visas for Ethiopian Peacekeeping troops in Abyei region

U.N. Secretary – General Antonio Guterres has accused Sudan of being reluctant to issue visas for Ethiopian Peacekeeping troops in a disputed Abyei region.



The UN Chief recently told the Security Council that the Ethiopian peacekeeping troops and civil workers in Abyei have been discharging their responsibility effectively.



Two weeks ago, Sudan called on the United Nations to replace Ethiopian Peacekeepers in Abyei with another force from different countries; four months after border dispute broke out with Ethiopia.

“The response to Sudan’s request to replace Ethiopian Peacekeepers is pending and officials of Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan are discussing the matter,” Guterres was quoted as saying.



Both Sudan and South Sudan claim ownership of the oil-rich Abyei area, the 2005 peace deal that led South Sudan’s independence from its northern in 2011 required both sides to work out the final status of the region, but it is still unresolved.

According to the Secretary General, Ethiopia is willing to withdraw its peacekeeping force from Abyei upon the decision of both Sudan and South Sudan.