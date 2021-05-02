Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City officially inaugurated the first ever feeding center for the needy

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City Adanech Abebe officially inaugurated the first ever feeding center in Arada sub-city of the capital.

The feeding center named as Tesfa Berhan aims to serve a meal for over 800 needy and economically poor people every day.

According to a study conducted by the city administration, there are more than 100,000 residents who cannot get food once in a day.

The city administration is set to build four similar feeding centers so as to provide a meal for most vulnerable members of the society.