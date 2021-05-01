Lidetu Ayalew arrived in the U.S. for medical treatment

One of Ethiopia’s most prominent political leaders, Ato Lidetu Ayalew, has arrived today in the U.S. for medical treatment after being prevented from leaving Ethiopia by the Ethiopian government over the past several months.

The Ethiopian government charged Lidetu with terrorism for opposing the war in the northern Tigray Region of Ethiopia and demanding the withdrawal of Eritrean troops.

Lidetu took off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa yesterday after a court dismissed the charges against him and cleared him to travel.