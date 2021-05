Leaders of Oromo Special District in North Shoa Zone in Ethiopia’s Amhara region were behind the massive attacks in neighboring Ataye and surrounding areas where undisclosed numbers of civilians were killed and over 250,000 others displaced, Elias Abebe -Chief Administrator of the Qewet District in the same zone has disclosed.

The attacks seemed to have religious motives as the well-armed men were burning down the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian Churches, he told local journalists. Video: