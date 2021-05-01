Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers is considering passing a resolution to label TPLF and OLF – Shene as terrorist organizations

Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers is considering passing a resolution to label the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF-Shene) as terrorist organizations.

The outlawed forces have been engaged in armed struggle, trying to topple the central government by force. The two forces were also accused of killing or being behind the violence that claimed thousands of lives in different parts of the country since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018.

It is not clear why the government forwarded the proposal this time which had turned deaf ears to repeated calls from opposition political parties and the public at large to label TPLF and OLF-Shene as terrorist organizations.