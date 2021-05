The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF Shene) killed at least 15 passengers in Amero district along the Bure –Nekemt road in Oromia Regional State, a police commander has disclosed

Huru Gudru Wellega Police Department Head Commander Berhanu Yebasa told state run EBC that the passengers were killed after they were forced to step down from a public bus which was heading to Nekemte. Video: