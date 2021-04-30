Rebel OLF seized about 40 passengers as hostages at a place called Doj in western Oromia Region – Social Media

Information is circulating on social media that the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) seized about 40 passengers as hostages at a place called Doj in Horo Guduru Wellega Zone of Oromia Regional State.

The passengers (all ethnic Amharas) were taken hostage after they were forced to step down from a bus which had been transporting them from Bure to Guten town.

The hostages had been calling for help and currently their whereabouts are not known. Regional and federal government security forces have not commented on the hostage yet.