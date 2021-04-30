Sudan and Ethiopia exchanged gunfire over disputed border territory after months of silence

Sudan and Ethiopia on Friday exchanged gunfire in the disputed border territory which Sudan has taken control by force since November 2020 after months of silence.

Residents in Menkoda, a small town located 70 kilometre east of the Ethio-Sudanese border, told DW Amharic Service that Sudanese troops opened fire to the north Gonder Zone of Ethiopia at around 5:00 AM and burned down agricultural camps.

The residents said the Sudanese force had used heavy guns too against Ethiopian troops for about four hours until soldiers were deployed by the Ethiopian forces.

The advancing Sudanese army was defended bravely by members of Ethiopian Defense Forces and local militia, Head of the Metema District Administration Fantahun Kiros was quoted as saying.

The Ethiopian government accused Sudanese troops of burning and looting the properties of local investors operating at the border areas since they took control of the land by force in November last year.

