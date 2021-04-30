A command post has been established in central Gonder Zone of Amhara Region to calm down mounting security problems

A command post has been established in Chilga district and surrounding areas in central Gonder Zone of Amhara Regional State to calm down mounting security problems there.

Leaders of the Command Post declared provision banning carrying of firearms along the road within 10 kilometre distance from left and right sides of the road all the way from Gonder City to Metema town.



A member of the command post and leader of the 33rd regiment of the National Defense Forces said the killing of civilians and destruction of properties by rebel forces has necessitated the establishment of the command post.

Accordingly, any individual or group people cannot carry firearms in all localities of the districts.

The command post will be in charge of ensuring peace in the area and open the road linking Gonder city and Metema town.



An inquiry team has been dispatched from the federal government to probe into causalities and level of damage inflicted by the armed men.