More than half a million people displaced due to recent conflicts and attacks in Ethiopia – Institute of Ombudsman

The Institute of Ombudsman said more than half a million people were displaced due to recent conflicts and attacks in three regions of Ethiopia.

Chief Ombudsman Endale Haile told VOA Amharic Service that 253,000 people were displaced from North Shoa Zone of Amhara Regional State and another 78,757 people were displaced in neighboring Oromia Special Zone due to targeted attacks by armed men.

According to the Chief Ombudsman, the internally displaced people are sheltered in five places, receiving food aid from federal and regional governments, International Red-Cross Society and host communities.

According to the Chief Ombudsman, 203,000 people were displaced from Kamashi Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State fleeing the targeted attacks by the Gumuz People’s Democratic Movement.

It is not clear how many people were killed during the latest attacks in the three areas.