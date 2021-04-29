Troops of Amhara Special Force claim to have broken the siege by rebel forces after strenuous fighting

Troops of the Amhara Special Force, who were surrounded by rebel forces at a place called Robit in Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State, said they broke the siege after strenuous fighting.

Backed by the National Defense Force, the troops reportedly managed to break the siege and set themselves free from the looming attacks.

“We had been defending the joint and massive attacks by the rebel groups until the National Defense Forces arrived,” they said.

“Majority members of the rebel force have been routed,” they added.

The troops had made a call to the Amhara people and government to rescue them from attacks of joint rebel forces from neighboring Qimant zone and troops of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).