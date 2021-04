Head of the Metekel Integrated Task-Force Lieutenant General Asrat Denro dismissed reports that ten heavy trucks’ drivers who were on duty of transporting inputs for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) were killed by bandits at a place called Mango, 20 Kilometer east of the dam.

The Lieutenant General also rubbished reports that rebels of the Gumuz People’s Democratic Movement (GPDM) which is allegedly being supported by the Egyptian government took control of the dam. Video: