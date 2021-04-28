Troops of Amhara Special Force have called for help as well armed groups surrounded them and advancing to launch massive attacks (video)

Troops of the Amhara Special Force have called for help as well armed groups surrounded them and advancing to launch massive attacks at Robit, a rural town- 23 kilometer north of the city of Gonder in Amhara Regional State.



The troops made the call to the Amhara people and government to rescue them from the looming attack. They reckon the armed men are made of bandits from neighboring Qimant zone and troops of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The troops blamed the regional government for failing to respond to their repeated calls and provide logistics.

In a telephone message sent to Ashara Media, the troops accused the regional government of failing the people of Amhara by denying access to the Amhara Special Force in different war fronts.

The troops said they are exchanging gun fire against well armed groups amid running out of food ration and drinking water. Video: