Former Deputy Ethiopian Police Commissioner Tekola Ayfokru has been appointed as Police Commissioner of the Amhara Regional State.

Tekola replaced Abere Adamu who stepped down last Sunday following widespread violence and targeted attacks in the region.



Tekola Ayfokeru had served as deputy police commissioner of the Amhara region prior to his appointment as deputy police commissioner at the federal level three years ago.



He also worked as Head of Kombolcha Town and North Shoa Zone Police Divisions as well as Commissioner of the Federal Prison Administration among others.