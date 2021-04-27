Lieutenant General Bacha dismissed claims on presence of well armed and trained soldiers in Ataye and surrounding areas (video)

Ethiopian National Defense Force’s Lieutenant General Bacha Debelle dismissed claims on the presence of well armed and trained soldiers in Ataye town and surrounding areas in North Shoa Zone of Amhara Regional State.

In a recent briefing, Bacha said the Ethiopian army did not fight against well trained and armed forces but just farmers in North Shoa Zone of Amhara region.

The Amhara regional government, however, said the Ethiopian army and the Amhara Special force had fought against well armed and trained forces, having all logistic supply. But both government forces fall under the same command post and it is not clear why they could have conflicting information about at least the weapons the enemy was armed. Video: