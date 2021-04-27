Eritrean forces have not started withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Tigray region – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Eritrean forces have not started withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dina Mufti has confirmed.

Dina’s remark came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for troops from Eritrea involved in the Tigray conflict to be withdrawn “immediately, in full, and in a verifiable manner.”

Spokesperson of the Ministry Dina Mufti Tuesday in a briefing said the Eritrean forces will withdraw from Tigray as soon as technical and military agreements are reached.

“The technical and military agreements will determine how, when and how many Eritrean troops should withdraw from Tigray region at a time.

Early April, Dina was quoted as saying that Eritrean forces started withdrawing from the Tigray amid allegation that Eritrean troops committed human rights abuses including rape, looting resources.