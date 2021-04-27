Ethiopia’s Attorney General says it has frozen 6.7 billion Birr as illicit money belonging to outlawed TPLF (video)

Ethiopia’s Attorney General said it has frozen 6.7 billion Birr as illicit money belonging to the outlawed Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) over the past five months.

Asset Recovery Directorate General of the Attorney General, Alemante Agidew said successful investigations have been carried out in outlawing organizations and properties of military officers who have been aiding the rebel force.

The money laundry that has been conducted by TPLF members have been effectively intercepted through close investigations, he said. Video:

