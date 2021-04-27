At least 20 civilians were killed by armed men in three localities in Jimma Zone – Ethiopian Human Rights Commission

At least 20 civilians were killed by armed men in Limu Kossa, Kecho Kerkera and Galle localities in Jimma Zone Oromia Regional State, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHCR) has said.

The mass murder was committed last Friday against ethnic Amharas who had been living in the three localities Imad Tune, Senior Advisor to the Commission has told the BBC Amharic Service.

According to the advisor, government security forces arrived hours after the assassins left the localities.

However, the security forces defended looming attacks in the stated localities and surrounding areas in the following days, the advisor added.

The commission further said armed men Thursday killed a person and looted more than 70 cattle in another attack committed in Dano locality Amaro Special District in South Nations, Nationalities an Peoples Regional State.