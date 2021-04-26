Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared Ramadan Iftar dinner with Syrian refugees in the national palace (video)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Monday shared a Ramadan Iftar dinner with Syrian refugees in the national palace.

“This event brings back to our collective memory, how our ancestors welcomed the venerable companions and relatives of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the dawn of Islam,” Prime Minister Abiy wrote on his Facebook page after the dinner.

“Just as we are proud of that history, I call upon our people, especially the young generation, to develop the culture of caring immigrants, the needy and the homeless brothers and sisters in faith and humanity,” he added.

“This event shows our sincere desire to live with Muslim nations and their people forever in harmony, love and peace today, in the future and in the way we did in our past.”he added.Video: