Ethiopian police say they have seized more than 186,000 imported machetes (hand weapons) at Modjo dry port

Ethiopian police said they have seized more than 186,000 imported machetes (hand weapons) at Modjo dry port.

The machetes were imported by an individual named as Dawit Yemane in four containers from China, having passed through custom procedures with tag number 4- 1919/21.

The importer cleared all custom processes by producing fake details including forged letters from the federal police and he paid 7.7 million birr as import tax for the machetes.

The machetes, however, were finally seized before they left the Modjo custom office through joint operation by the Ethiopian federal police and Intelligence and Security Service.

Police also apprehended Dawit in Addis Ababa after a strenuous hunt.