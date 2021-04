Ethiopia on Sunday mourned the death of Mesfin Getachew, famous play-writer and film producer.

Tekle, 50, died from COVID-19 complications after receiving treatment at Eka Kotebe hospital in Addis Ababa.

The artist’s untimely death shocked his fans and is a big loss to his family and to Ethiopia’s drama industry.



Mesfin was an iconic figure in the film and drama industry. He was the author of “Yeken kignt” radio play and Sew Le Sew TV drama which won the admiration of the Ethiopian public