National Electoral Board of Ethiopia rejects allegations that NAMA has been behind burning and tearing of PP election logo

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has rejected allegations that the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) has organized ongoing wave protests in Amhara Regional State and torn down the election logo of the ruling Prosperity Party.

In a letter sent to the NEBE, the Prosperity Party (PP) accused NAMA of calling the protests in the region where some angry demonstrators tore and burned down election banners displaying photos of PP candidates including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Accordingly, the PP requested the board to take legal measures against NAMA for calling the protests and by extension burning and tearing down of PP’s banners in one or two places.

The board said it found no evidence that NAMA had called the protests and the wave of protests had links neither to elections nor political parties based on the survey it conducted.