Rebel OLF -Shene has taken control of parts of Ambo and Jimma zones from its base in western Ethiopia

The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF – Shene) has taken control of parts of Ambo and Jimma zones from its strong base -east and west Wellega Zones of western Ethiopia.

The rebel force had reportedly taken control and administered Kemissie locality in Limu Kossa District in Jimma Zone for the last one month.

In a surprise attack on Friday, the OLF – Shene killed 25 civilians, burned down several houses in a town found in Limu Kossa District, ESAT said in a news report.

The rebel force Friday also attacked Ajela Dalle district killing five more people. Two of whom were killed in a Mosque.

Residents of the districts told ESAT that the government security forces rather collaborated with the rebel force, against claims by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that the National Defense Forces are taking offensive measures against the insurgents.

Source-ESAT